finmid’s technology allows B2B software platforms to integrate financing options for SMBs. Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock.

Germany-based embedded finance solutions provider finmid has announced a €35m funding round as it comes out of stealth mode.

The funding round was spearheaded by Blossom Capital, with contributions from existing investors Earlybird and N26 co-founder Max Tayenthal.

Established in 2021 by former N26 employees Max Schertel and Alexander Talkanitsa, the fintech aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Europe through B2B platforms.

Its technology allows B2B software platforms such as Wolt and Safi to integrate financing options for their customers, with claims of requiring little coding for implementation.

The company’s two main products include a capital service that provides immediate access to future revenues based on sales history and a B2B payments service to finance trading and supply essential working capital for buyers.

finmid has partnered with Wolt and others to implement its capital service for businesses in the real estate and hotel industries.

With this new injection of funds, finmid aims to broaden its reach to core markets, localise its operations, and enhance financing options for B2B platforms.

finmid co-founder Alexander Talkanitsa said: “Traditional banking will no longer be the primary source for business financing. Banks still have the largest pool of capital but struggle to deploy it efficiently. It’s time for a new way of banking. We believe B2B software platforms are the future distribution channel for financial services as they have relationships with thousands of businesses.”

Blossom Capital partner Ophelia Brown said: “You do not need banks to offer financial services, and in many ways, they are not well-positioned or set up to support the next generation of small and medium businesses. Lengthy approval processes, low approval rates, and high fees are some of the challenges businesses face today in dealing with their banks.

“We believe every B2B software platform needs to think about how to leverage financial services to serve better and retain their customers, as well as increase their margins to stay competitive in the long term.”