Consulting and corporate finance firm Finativ has appointed Simon Potts as consulting director.



Potts spent 24 years at IBM Financing covering IT strategy, digital transformation, IT product ownership and IT operations in the asset finance industry.

For the past 5 years, he was responsible for AI, automation and workflow. Previously in IBM Financing, Potts was also responsible for analytics, information, internal and external sales tools and sales commissions delivery.



Potts’ early career also included 8 years at Alfa Systems.



Christian Roelofs, CEO of Finativ said: “His experience and know-how will be invaluable for firms thinking seriously about how to drive coherent business improvement through data and technology, either on a programmatic basis or through Finativ Flex, our expertise on-demand solution”.

