With finance companies under increasing pressure to find digital solutions that deliver step-change improvements in customer experience and productivity, specialist consulting and corporate finance firm Finativ have appointed Andrew Peet as consulting director.



Peet’s has experience implementing digital systems and processes to deliver customer experiences.



He has experience as an executive in the finance and insurance industries, having led restructuring initiatives, and operations in Motor Finance and Insurance claims and served as a strategic leader for the FTSE-listed Innovation Group.

Over the past 8 years, he has focused on designing and leading digital transformation programmes for clients in the USA.



Peet’s experience in the insurance market brings transferable skills as well as new market development opportunities for Finativ.



Christian Roelofs, CEO of Finativ said: “Andrew joins us at a great time. His experience and know-how will be invaluable for firms thinking seriously about how to drive coherent business improvement through digitalisation, process improvement and people”.

