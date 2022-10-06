Finativ to bolster sector expertise with appointment of Jeff Longhurst

Finativ consultant director Jeff Longhurst. Credit: Finativ.

Finance and consulting services provider Finativ has appointed Jeff Longhurst as consulting director in a move to expand its sector expertise.

Longhurst brings more than four decades of experience in invoice finance, with more than 20 years of experience serving as CEO/managing director in large banks, foreign bank subsidiaries, specialist lenders and independents.

Longhurst is believed to have strong market connections, having served as chairman and CEO of the Asset Based Finance Association and managing director of commercial and asset-based finance at UK Finance.

He also has experience in setting up venture capital-backed finance businesses, which he later sold, and advised several invoice finance, and fintech businesses.

As per the official statement, the subject matter expertise offered by Longhurst allows Finativ to help clients expand from asset to invoice finance, or vice versa, provide guidance to new entrants to the receivables and ABL financing markets and offer insights to existing and emerging clients.

In his new role within Finativ, Longhurst is already assisting a ‘major’ asset finance provider to build a low-cost, greenfield factoring operation, it added.

Finativ CEO Christian Roelofs said: “In economic downturns, asset finance volumes may shrink but short-term invoice finance lending grows and margins are attractive, as long as systems and operations are robust.

“Invoice and asset finance are natural hedges, while the insights gained from invoice financing operations result in better understanding of market risk and better collections management. Jeff is a recognised market expert who is able to help clients grow while navigating the tricky economic conditions we envisage”.

Last month, Finativ appointed Kevin Davies and Mark Stoddart as consulting directors to bolster its data strategy and process improvement practices.