Dawsongroup Finance, a provider of asset finance, has reported a substantial 50% expansion of its team since the beginning of the year, coupled with record-breaking deal closures and surpassing internal profit targets well ahead of the fiscal year-end.
The fiscal year started on a high note for Dawsongroup Finance, with April emerging as the best-performing month. This positive trend persisted as the firm sealed an impressive 164 deals, equating to one deal closed per day during this year alone.
In a statement, the company disclosed that this surge in business volume propelled them beyond their annual profit objective, achieving an outstanding 117% of their target by July, just over halfway through the year.
Kevin Wills, the Managing Director of Dawsongroup Finance, expressed his pride in the company’s accomplishments. He remarked, “This year has brought many exciting milestones, and I am exceptionally proud of everything we have achieved. From bringing on new team members to keep up with the high demand, reaching internal goals well before the end of the financial year – 2023 may be one of the best years we have had yet.”
Wills also emphasized the importance of sound financial strategies in today’s business landscape, stating, “The success that we have seen this year is a great testament to the businesses who are playing it smart, by remembering that cash is king to survive and continue to grow.”
To meet the growing demands of their expanding client base, which increased by 45 clients this year, the finance group hired five new colleagues, including four sales team members and one operations team member.
Dawsongroup Finance has observed substantial demand from small businesses in 2023, with its flexible solutions providing support to numerous SMEs facing financial challenges in a period marked by high inflation and interest rates.
In an expansion move reflecting the remarkable growth in the green energy sector and the drive towards achieving net-zero goals, Dawsongroup Finance has ventured into financing sustainable energy equipment. They are collaborating with their newly formed sister company, Dawsongroup Power Solutions, to extend their portfolio.
Matthew Bull, Commercial Manager at Dawsongroup Finance, expressed optimism about the company’s future, saying, “Watching Dawsongroup Finance grow and exceed expectations over the past 5 years has been incredibly rewarding, and this financial year has been beyond exceptional – and I am positive that it will continue to get better from here. Our team is working on several exciting things, including branching out even further into the renewable energy sector, which we are expecting to bring incredible business for not only our division but the whole group.”