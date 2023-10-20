Business person draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023

Dawsongroup Finance, a provider of asset finance, has reported a substantial 50% expansion of its team since the beginning of the year, coupled with record-breaking deal closures and surpassing internal profit targets well ahead of the fiscal year-end.

The fiscal year started on a high note for Dawsongroup Finance, with April emerging as the best-performing month. This positive trend persisted as the firm sealed an impressive 164 deals, equating to one deal closed per day during this year alone.

In a statement, the company disclosed that this surge in business volume propelled them beyond their annual profit objective, achieving an outstanding 117% of their target by July, just over halfway through the year.

Kevin Wills, the Managing Director of Dawsongroup Finance, expressed his pride in the company’s accomplishments. He remarked, “This year has brought many exciting milestones, and I am exceptionally proud of everything we have achieved. From bringing on new team members to keep up with the high demand, reaching internal goals well before the end of the financial year – 2023 may be one of the best years we have had yet.”

Wills also emphasized the importance of sound financial strategies in today’s business landscape, stating, “The success that we have seen this year is a great testament to the businesses who are playing it smart, by remembering that cash is king to survive and continue to grow.”

To meet the growing demands of their expanding client base, which increased by 45 clients this year, the finance group hired five new colleagues, including four sales team members and one operations team member.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Dawsongroup Finance has observed substantial demand from small businesses in 2023, with its flexible solutions providing support to numerous SMEs facing financial challenges in a period marked by high inflation and interest rates.

In an expansion move reflecting the remarkable growth in the green energy sector and the drive towards achieving net-zero goals, Dawsongroup Finance has ventured into financing sustainable energy equipment. They are collaborating with their newly formed sister company, Dawsongroup Power Solutions, to extend their portfolio.

Matthew Bull, Commercial Manager at Dawsongroup Finance, expressed optimism about the company’s future, saying, “Watching Dawsongroup Finance grow and exceed expectations over the past 5 years has been incredibly rewarding, and this financial year has been beyond exceptional – and I am positive that it will continue to get better from here. Our team is working on several exciting things, including branching out even further into the renewable energy sector, which we are expecting to bring incredible business for not only our division but the whole group.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up