Consulting and advisory firm Finativ has appointed Pieter-Paul Barker as Consulting Director, the group said in a press release.

Barker, an internationally experienced technology leader, will provide end-to-end support to clients covering analysis, system & partner selection, design, implementation and programme management, the group said.

As COO at White Clarke Group/Solifi, responsible for front and back-office development and client implementations, Barker led multi-country developer and analyst teams, putting offshoring strategies in place that increased productivity & capacity and led product innovation around release automation and microservices.

As IT Director at FCA Bank, Barker was responsible for the technology and third-party services for a £2bn captive finance book and 3 successful securitisations. He has a proven track record in implementing complex systems and processes in a way that achieves tangible and lasting business benefit for finance companies.

In a press release, Finativ said with finance companies increasingly seeing digitalisation as a source of competitive advantage and a shift towards a more complex, microservice-led application architecture, the need for specialist technical skills and insights is significant, prompting the beefing up of its own IT credentials.

Christian Roelofs, CEO of Finativ, said: “Finance companies recognise that a technology-led approach can transform business culture and customer experience. Equally, many fail to successfully adopt new digital solutions and realise the benefits they offer. With Pieter-Paul’s experience and know-how, Finativ is well placed to help companies on their journey.”