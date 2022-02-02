Ex-Simply manager to succeed Roberts at Time Finance

Specialist asset-based lender Time Finance has appointed Steve Nichols, a former regional sales manager for Simply, as director of asset finance. Nichols succeeds Carol Roberts as part of a planned progression and the two will work alongside each other in the coming months to support Nichols’ transition into the role.

He brings two decades of financial services experience to the role having built a credible career working in both relationship and business development roles with an increasing focus on the use of Asset Finance to support growth ambitions. Working with businesses turning over up to £50m his focus has been to help them to source the funding solution that is right for them. Steve joins Time Finance from Simply Asset Finance having held roles at Barclays, Santander, and Close Brothers.

Nichols said: “Time Finance has undergone change in recent years as it repositions itself as a multi-asset funder and is building a strong reputation for delivering a commercially driven approach to funding. The Asset Finance market is recovering quickly as businesses invest in equipment to support growth initiatives. Time Finance are ambitious and have set itself some challenging objectives which I am looking forward to helping them achieve. They have a strong Asset Finance offering to support businesses looking to invest in vital machinery and suppliers who are looking to grow their sales. They have a genuine commitment to delivering robust funding solutions to UK businesses to inspire confidence and growth”.

Ed Rimmer, CEO of Time Finance, said: “Steve is a great addition to the Time Finance leadership team and will carry on the great work that Carol has delivered over the last 3 years. He brings valuable experience which will support SME’s as they look to make the most of the growth opportunities expected in 2022. His experience will prove invaluable in guiding the future development of our asset finance offering as we look to strengthen our propositions and support to the business market as we drive forward our growth strategy.”

