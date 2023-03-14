Pournasrollahzadeh – Optimum Finance

Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has appointed Amir Pournasrollahzadeh to lead its regional sales team in the East of England as the business seeks to grow its portfolio of SME clients.

Optimum finance are owned by JRJ Group, an international private equity investment firm focused on the financial services sector and selective growth situations across other industries.

Formerly heading the sales team at Hitachi Capital and more recently Muse Finance, Pournasrollahzadeh has a background in invoice finance and business services, having started with Bibby Financial Services after leaving the university of Leicester in 2007.

“Running a business is a tough task in today’s world,” he explains. “It’s a demanding job and when businesses struggle in terms of funding capability, their ambitions and purpose take a significant hit.”

Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, said: “We are excited to have him join the team and help us integrate Optimum Finance into his expanding introducer network.”

On its website, JRJ Group says it “deploys long-term capital into attractive niches, the investment firm partners with experienced management teams and drives value through strategic, operational and financial metrics.”

