Ex-JCB Finance MD Paul Jennings joins Aston University

The former managing director of JCB Finance has joined Aston University as a visiting professor.

Paul Jennings has joined Aston University’s Advanced Services Group within the College of Business and Social Sciences with his main focus being on servitization and how outcome-based contracts can aid the pathway to Net Zero.

Jennings has nearly 50 years’ experience in the finance industry, having been at JCB Finance in various roles for over 43 years before retiring earlier this year.

He has also recently retired as a board director of the London-based Finance & Leasing Association and chair of their Asset Finance Division.

Jennings has recently been awarded an honorary fellowship by the London Institute of Banking and Finance and is a fellow of the Chartered Management Institute. He has been an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers since 1980.

Jennings said: “I am thrilled to have joined Aston University and look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the next generation of business minds”.

“Capital investment plans being made by firms will need to consider some forthcoming factors that will be hard to predict and the prospects for adoption of advanced services and outcome-based contracts could have a growing role to play in this changing environment”.

“As banks, asset managers and insurers focus more on the road to net zero, financial institutions will increasingly play an active part in encouraging manufacturers to reduce CO2 emissions from their operations and products and participate in the circular economy. Aston University will be a part of making it happen.”

Professor Tim Baines, co-founder of the Advanced Services Group at Aston Business School, said: “For the past 10 years Paul has been at the helm of JCB Finance and has successfully led the business through the financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The company has grown robustly and surpassed £1bn of balances with customers in 2019 – a remarkable feat for a finance company based in leafy Staffordshire and not within the City of London.”

“He will be a great asset, bringing with him his mentoring and advice-sharing capabilities for staff and students alike.”

JCB Finance appoints new managing director

JCB links to secret club of Tory donors