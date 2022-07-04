Ex-Aldermore BDM joins Time Finance as broker manager

Time Finance has appointed Matt Dean as broker manager in its asset finance team in a bid to drive support for businesses in the South West.

Dean brings over 12 years’ experience to the role, the last 10 of which he was in a business development role with Aldermore Bank. During this time, Dean gained experience liaising directly with brokers and their business owner clients, helping to package facilities that enable investment in vital pieces of equipment.

“In his new role, he will continue to strengthen Time Finance’s network of trusted brokers and collaborate with them to fuel business growth and drive investment through various types of equipment financing, such as hire purchase and finance lease,” according to a press release.

Dean said: “Having supported businesses of all shapes, sizes and sectors across the South of England for the last decade, I know first-hand just how many opportunities there are to help firms in this region.”

Related

The announcement follows several recent appointments and promotions within Time Finance, including Laura Mollett to head of broker sales earlier this year as well as Ewan Clarke to business development manager in the firm’s invoice finance team, further demonstrating the business’ commitment to investing in their people as well as delivering a broad solution to UK SMEs.

Laura Mollett said: “Matt is an excellent addition to our broker manager team. We identified the need for a stronger presence in the South to assist brokers in providing flexible and supportive solutions to their clients.”

Bibby FS appoints former Lloyds MD to UK head of sales