Bibby FS appoints former Lloyds MD to UK head of sales

Bibby Financial Services (BFS), a UK provider of invoice finance, has appointed Stephen Hand as its UK head of sales.

Hand joins BFS with 20 years’ experience in financial services and 13 years working in Lloyds Banking Group within commercial finance for SMEs, Bibby said in a press release.

Stephen Hand

He has held a variety of sales leadership positions within Lloyds, most recently as managing director, national head of invoice & asset finance sales.

Derek Ryan, UK managing director for BFS, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Stephen to BFS at what is a hugely exciting time for the business.

“Along with the existing talent and experience in our Sales team, I am confident that we will be able to significantly grow our support for UK SMEs and business intermediaries with Stephen on board.”

Stephen Hand will join BFS on 3 October 2022.

Hand said: “More than ever, it is vital that SMEs have the support they need to thrive and grow. BFS is a hugely innovative business with a fantastic reputation for providing future-focused finance solutions for both SMEs and business advisors alike.

“I’m delighted to join at such a pivotal time for the business, and I look forward to meeting colleagues, clients and intermediary partners over the coming months.”

