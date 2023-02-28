David Tilling, CEO of eCapital

Invoice financier, eCapital, is to relocate its head office and Thames Valley operation to new larger premises in the centre of Reading, Berkshire.

The move from their original home in Wallingford is the result of a period of growth and has been designed to facilitate their future plans.

Specialising in Invoice Finance, the firm is seeing more UK SMEs return to using invoice financing. With £19bn being injected into the SME population it is a primary source of funding for businesses, the company said in a statement.

eCapital has seen an uplift in the amount of finance they deliver to UK SMEs with £160m of funding support currently being provided to firms across the UK. The demand that the firm is seeing has necessitated the move to larger offices to cater for its growing team.

David Tilling, CEO of eCapital said: “Wallingford has been our home for many years and served us well, but over the last few years we have grown up as a business. […] Reading has a vibrant commercial district with great infrastructure and transportation links enabling easy access to other regional centres across the UK […] It also gives us access to a wider talent pool to support our increasing need for great people to service our clients.”

The company’s plans continue to focus on investment in innovation – both product and technology – whilst ensuring their geographical presence is strengthened to ensure that they continue to exceed the evolving expectations of their clients and intermediaries, the company said in a statement.

Tilling added: “We are delighted with our new home, and as we move forward, we are excited about what the future will bring. We remain committed to responding to our clients’ evolving needs, whilst continuing to offer innovative solutions. […] Reading provides a great base from which to continue our growth over the next few years.”

