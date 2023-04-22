For Earth Day 2023, BE-terna, a European business solution provider, has announced its commitment to sustainable data management to help companies meet sustainability reporting standards and manage their environmental impact.

Sustainability reporting is becoming increasingly important for companies worldwide as stakeholders demand greater transparency and accountability on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) have been introduced to make this specific kind of reporting mandatory for larger companies.

To help companies comply with these directives, BE-terna is offering support to establish appropriate data management approaches to collect, analyse, and report sustainability data accurately.

BE-terna’s team of experts in the Adriatic region is working on this topic, to advise customers and companies in general in defining their sustainable strategy and finding indicators to measure progress in these areas.

BE-terna’s consulting approach in this field rests on its expertise in IT and data: By identifying data sources, ensuring its accuracy, and using appropriate software, companies are empowered to collect, manage, and use their data for sustainability reporting.

Earth Day 2023

Moreover, as a Microsoft solution partner, BE-terna provides expertise in data management solutions, such as Microsoft Sustainability Manager. It is an extensible solution that provides organizations with a comprehensive view of the emissions impact of on their operations and value chain.

Robert Kovačič Batista, team lead of the center of excellence at BE-terna, said: “As we celebrate Earth Day 2023, it’s important to recognize that companies have a unique opportunity to positively impact our planet. By embracing sustainability reporting and effective data management, companies not only comply with regulatory requirements but also contribute to a more sustainable future.

“At BE-terna, we believe that every company has the potential to make a difference, and we are committed to empowering our clients to unlock their potential.”