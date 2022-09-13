Dutch vendor finance company DLL names new human resources chief

Iman Eddini has also been made a member of the company’s Executive Board.

DLL, an asset-based financial solutions provider, has appointed Iman Eddini as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

Eddini, who has over 25 years of experience in human resources, has also been made a member of the company’s Executive Board.

DLL, which is wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group, manages portfolio of over €35bn.

She is joining DLL from Rabobank, where most recently she served as a global human resources leader.

DLL CEO and chairman of the Executive Board Carlo van Kemenade said: “Given the importance of human resources, and the vital and enabling role that it will play in realising our company’s strategic ambitions, the elevation of this leadership role to our Executive Board was essential.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Iman Eddini to the DLL team and I know that our Board, and most importantly our global workforce, will benefit from her input and experience.”

At Rabobank Eddini’s role covered over 35,000 employees across 44 countries. She oversaw the Talent Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) programmes of the lender.

She joined Rabobank in 2017 from Dutch telecom provider KPN.

At KPN, Eddini was a human resources leader responsible for the overhaul of the culture and leadership in both the business and consumer market teams of the company.

Eddini said: “It is an honour to take on the role of CHRO at this important and transformative moment for DLL.

“I look forward to contributing to the refresh of the company’s strategy and ensuring that DLL remains a global employer of choice focused on enhancing the engagement, diversity and wellbeing of its workforce.”

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the company offers financial solutions to the agriculture, food, healthcare, clean technology, construction, transportation, industrial, office equipment and technology industries in over 25 countries.