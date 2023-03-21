Bryan Chandler

PEAC Solutions has appointed Bryan CHANDLER, an office equipment veteran with over 30 years’ experience, as its national vice-president of sales.

The company said that Chandler, who spent 23 years with DLL, 14 years of which he was US head of sales for office equipment, will be responsible for leading a team focused on developing new partnerships with key vendors, manufacturers, and dealers in the office equipment space.

Bill Stephenson, CEO of PEAC Solutions, said: “Bryan Chandler has worked with me for over 20 years and has built one of the largest copier group in the industry. His work ethic is second to none – he is trustworthy, transparent, and hands-on. I am confident in his leadership and know he will accomplish even greater things as a part of our PEAC Team.”

“PEAC prides itself on employing the best in the industry, and Chandler is no exception. With a deep understanding of the OEG market, Chandler brings knowledge that will lead his team and assist our partners and customers with financing solutions best suited to drive growth. “In his previous position, Chandler and his team celebrated wins of over $2B+ during his 23 years tenure.

Bryan Chandler said: “I am incredibly honoured and grateful for this opportunity and PEAC’s trust in me.”

PEAC Solutions is an asset finance platform operating in 12 countries across Europe, the UK and the US. The company specialises in originating and servicing high-volume, small-ticket leases and loans, and provides financial solutions to equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers and vendors.

