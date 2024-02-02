DLL, a global asset finance company specialising in equipment and technology, has revealed its plan to appoint Lara Yocarini as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Executive Board.
The appointment, effective from 1 May 2024, is set for a term of four years. This announcement comes as part of DLL’s strategic succession planning.
Lara Yocarini, an executive with experience across Europe, the US, and Africa, is currently associated with DLL’s parent company, Rabobank Group. She joined Rabobank’s Wholesale and Rural business in early 2020, where she played a crucial role in driving the global strategic transformation and sustainability agenda. Since October 2021, Yocarini has been leading international rural banking globally and overseeing activities in emerging markets through Rabo Partnerships.
Yocarini brings a wealth of diverse experiences from her background in finance, management consulting, and not-for-profit organizations. Her career includes stints at organisations such as Natixis CIB, McKinsey & Company, and the United Nations Development Program.
The strategic decision to appoint Lara Yocarini underscores Rabobank’s commitment to consolidating its global leading position in vendor finance. DLL, as a subsidiary of Rabobank, will remain an independent entity. All appointments are subject to final approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.
Carlo van Kemenade, the current CEO and Chairman of the DLL Executive Board, will transition to a new role as Director of Retail Netherlands within the Rabobank Group starting 1 April 2024.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Berry Marttin, Chairman of DLL’s Supervisory Board, said: “The Supervisory Board of DLL is delighted that we can welcome a great and gifted professional like Lara as CEO and as our first executive representative at the top of Rabobank.”
CSI Leasing expands footprint with subsidiaries in Hungary and Austria