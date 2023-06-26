DF Capital today announced that it has partnered with The Manchester College to help deliver a T Level programme in Finance.

T Levels are new two-year technical courses that provide students with an alternative to A Levels.

T Levels also provide on-the-job experience through extended industry placements.

DF Capital has co-designed the curriculum to ensure it is current and relevant, and will be actively involved in:

Delivering lectures, running workshops and participating in masterclasses

Providing industry placements

Coordinating live auditions and mock interviews

Offering mentoring to individual students

Running and judging competitions with groups of students

Helping students discover jobs that aren’t necessarily obvious to them

In a press release, Carl D’Ammassa, CEO at DF Capital, said: “Here at DF Capital we embrace the power of education and industry collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Manchester College to deliver a transformative T Level programme in Finance.

“Together, we aspire to ignite the sparks of ambition in students, providing them with practical skills, real-world experience, and a pathway to success.

“Through our active involvement, from delivering lectures to offering industry placements and mentoring, we hope to empower the next generation of finance professionals to discover their true potential and seize exciting opportunities.”

Christine Kenyon, deputy principal at The Manchester College, added: “Our Industry Excellence Academy offer includes our T Level courses, which combine theory, practical and classroom learning with a minimum 45-day industry placement.

“Without the backing of our employer partners, none of this would be possible and we’re truly grateful to Carl and the team at DF Capital for their support and commitment to ensuring our students become the next generation of industry excellence.”

