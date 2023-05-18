DF Capital, a specialist commercial lending bank offering working capital funding, has appointed David Witherspoon as managing director (commercial sectors). Witherspoon is responsible for all lending activity across agriculture, industrial and transport asset types and leads the bank’s sector manufacturer programme and client management teams.

David has over 30 years’ experience working in the equipment finance lending space. For the past three years, he has run his own consultancy, working with manufacturers, vendors and distributors as well as their financial services providers. Before that, he worked at DLL for almost 18 years in a variety of senior global roles. Earlier in his career, he also worked for GE Capital, Woodchester Credit Lyonnais, Sabre Leasing and Mercantile Credit.

David Witherspoon

David Witherspoon, managing director (commercial sectors) at DF Capital, said: “It’s a pleasure to be joining an ambitious business which places great importance on its partnership approach to working with customers. My experience stretches across all the sectors DF Capital operates in today, so I look forward to getting to know my colleagues, our partners and hitting the ground running.”

Carl D’Ammassa, CEO at DF Capital, said: “I am delighted to welcome David to the DF Capital team. David has depth of product and commercial sector experience having successfully led similar lending business at a local, regional and global level. As well as David’s proven leadership experience, his strategic mindset will be put to work to help us further grow the reach of our lending products across more sectors and asset classes so that we can support more manufacturers and dealers’ working capital needs.”

