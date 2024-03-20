Cynergy Business Finance is the asset-based lending arm of Cynergy Bank. Credit: cktravels.com/Shutterstock.

Cynergy Business Finance (CBF), the asset-based lending arm of Cynergy Bank, has agreed to provide a £550,000 invoice discounting facility to Care At Home Group (CAHG).

After being introduced by Summed Up Accountancy Services, CBF engaged with CAHG to gain a deep understanding of the business and its strategic objectives.

CAHG, which was established nearly three decades ago, offers home support services to individuals with complex care needs.

This financial support is aimed at bolstering CAHG’s working capital, enabling the continuation of its essential services and supporting its expansion plans.

CAHG has seen a period of growth, with an increasing demand for its services across the North West, including branches in Cheshire, Wirral, and Warrington.

The additional working capital from the invoice discounting facility is crucial for maintaining current operations and realising future growth ambitions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

CBF offers a variety of financial solutions, providing funding ranging from £500,000 to £20m to eligible SMEs.

These include cash flow loans, export-based receivables financing, and financing for business assets such as revolving assets and fixed assets.

Cynergy Business Finance corporate sales manager Sarah Harrison said: “CAHG has demonstrated impressive growth in the past few years, driven by the team’s collective expertise and dedication, and their ambitions for their growth and future are incredibly compelling. We are pleased to have been able to offer CAHG a flexible ABL facility that will provide the additional working capital they need to continue growing.”

Care at Home Group group finance manager Anthony Mee said: “At Care at Home Group, we are committed to providing the best possible home support services and it is our ambition to become a market leader in the standards that we set. We have seen significant growth in recent years, and it is crucial that we have the necessary working capital to sustain this growth.”

Earlier this month, CBF extended a £2.5m asset-based lending facility to Aeromet International, a supplier of flight-critical parts with over 40 years of experience.

CBF collaborated with Privet Capital and the Aeromet team to structure a flexible ABL facility that provides additional working capital to assist Aeromet through its next growth phase.