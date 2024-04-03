CSI Leasing, Inc. (CSI), a provider of IT equipment leasing, has unveiled a series of officer promotions aimed at supporting its global operations.

Catalina Gomez

Gregory Hullaby

Amita Seth

Meghan Hawk

Catalina Gomez has been appointed Vice President, European Pricing and Portfolio Manager. With experience in the European market, Catalina will oversee pricing strategies and portfolio management in the region. She brings an understanding of the complexities of the secondary equipment market and a focus on profitability assessment and business development. Catalina’s journey at CSI began in 2011 as an international associate, and she has since played pivotal roles in establishing standard processes for vendor programmes in Europe. She has an international MBA from IE Business School and a bachelor’s degree in finance and business administration from Universidad Externado de Colombia. Catalina is poised to drive growth from CSI’s Madrid base.

Meghan Hawk has been promoted to Vice President, Global Business Development. Leveraging her experience in multinational transactions, Meghan will spearhead CSI’s global desk operations, guiding clients through the lease onboarding process. Her expertise in international lease requirements positions her as a central point of contact for account executives and international operations teams. Meghan’s 13-year tenure at CSI, coupled with a bachelor’s degree in communication from Truman State University, equips her well for the challenges ahead as she operates from St. Louis.

Amita Seth assumes the role of Vice President, Global Customer Success. Charged with ensuring customer satisfaction and retention, Amita will lead efforts in onboarding new clients and optimising their experience with CSI’s suite of digital products. Her background in analytics strategy, project management, and customer acquisition stems from stints at Insight Investments and Wells Fargo. Amita joined CSI in 2017 as a customer success manager, bringing with her a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from California State University. She operates out of CSI’s base in Irvine, California.

Gregory Hullaby has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Marketing. Tasked with managing various marketing activities for CSI and its subsidiary, EPC, Gregory will oversee digital advertising, website management, social media engagement, video content creation, and market research initiatives. With five years of experience at CSI and a background that includes roles at St. Louis County Library and the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Gregory is well-placed to drive marketing strategies forward. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and management from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is based in St. Louis.

