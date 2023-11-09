CSI Leasing Japan KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., recently announced it acquired a 20 per cent share of TRY Corporation, an IT asset disposition (ITAD) company that handles the refurbishment of leased IT equipment, centred on data erasure operations in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, a region south of Tokyo.
CSI Leasing’s parent company, Tokyo Century Corporation, owns the remaining shares, therefore the company is now 100 percent owned by Tokyo Century Group. TRY will operate as EPC Japan KK.
The new subsidiary joins multiple sister ITAD companies located throughout the Americas and Europe, all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of CSI. EPC Japan will be led by TRY president and CEO, Masahiro Ohata.
“Bringing TRY into the CSI family will not only help them grow but it will also enhance CSI and EPC’s overall global solution, giving customers a consistent approach to IT disposal,” said Toshio Kitamura, director and senior managing executive officer of Tokyo Century and vice chairman of CSI Leasing.
“TRY’s 80 highly-experienced staff currently processes 200,000 assets annually, composed of TC Group’s leased equipment. With this investment from CSI, we expect an increase in assets as we will mirror EPC’s premium ITAD solution. We will be offering ITAD services not only for leased equipment but also for customer-owned assets,” said Mr. Ohata. “The need for proper ITAD in Japan is growing due to an increase in awareness of information security compliance and expanding environmental laws. This acquisition will allow us to continue helping customers that are working to achieve sustainability and ESG goals.”
In preparation for the acquisition and to comply with EPC’s global standard, TRY deployed a solid-state drive (SSD) shredder capable of destroying SSDs smaller than 2 mm, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) standard. The company is ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 certified and working toward R2 certification.
