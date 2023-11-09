CSI Leasing Japan KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., recently announced it acquired a 20 per cent share of TRY Corporation, an IT asset disposition (ITAD) company that handles the refurbishment of leased IT equipment, centred on data erasure operations in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, a region south of Tokyo.

CSI Leasing’s parent company, Tokyo Century Corporation, owns the remaining shares, therefore the company is now 100 percent owned by Tokyo Century Group. TRY will operate as EPC Japan KK.

The new subsidiary joins multiple sister ITAD companies located throughout the Americas and Europe, all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of CSI. EPC Japan will be led by TRY president and CEO, Masahiro Ohata.

“Bringing TRY into the CSI family will not only help them grow but it will also enhance CSI and EPC’s overall global solution, giving customers a consistent approach to IT disposal,” said Toshio Kitamura, director and senior managing executive officer of Tokyo Century and vice chairman of CSI Leasing.

“TRY’s 80 highly-experienced staff currently processes 200,000 assets annually, composed of TC Group’s leased equipment. With this investment from CSI, we expect an increase in assets as we will mirror EPC’s premium ITAD solution. We will be offering ITAD services not only for leased equipment but also for customer-owned assets,” said Mr. Ohata. “The need for proper ITAD in Japan is growing due to an increase in awareness of information security compliance and expanding environmental laws. This acquisition will allow us to continue helping customers that are working to achieve sustainability and ESG goals.”

In preparation for the acquisition and to comply with EPC’s global standard, TRY deployed a solid-state drive (SSD) shredder capable of destroying SSDs smaller than 2 mm, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) standard. The company is ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 certified and working toward R2 certification.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download