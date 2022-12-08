CSI Leasing eyes Nordic expansion with Denmark subsidiary

Allan Juhl named MD of CSI Denmark

US-based independent equipment lessor CSI Leasing has grown its European operations by opening a subsidiary in Denmark, signalling CSI ‘s interest in the heavily contested IT lifecycle management market in the Nordics.

The new entity, CSI Leasing Denmark AS, will offer asset lifecycle management solutions based on sustainable circular economy principles for medium-to-large, enterprise-level organisations, CSI said in a press release.

Allan Juhl

Javier Heredia, senior managing director of Europe, said: “We are pleased to welcome Allan Juhl to our team as managing director of CSI Denmark. His comprehensive knowledge in financing solutions, combined with over 25 years in the industry, will help us establish our capabilities in the region and foster our growth strategy, international expansion and sustainability initiatives.”

Allan Juhl, managing director of CSI Denmark, said: “In addition to helping organisations keep up with digital transformation through flexible leasing models, CSI has an unparalleled circular economy model that helps extend the life of off-lease equipment in the secondary market by providing certified data sanitisation and remarketing through its subsidiary, EPC Global Solutions.

“EPC’s 20 owned IT asset disposal (ITAD) facilities, four of which are in Europe, along with its extensive network of vetted equipment processors around the world, are a huge asset to CSI Denmark and its customers,” he added.

In October 2021, CSI Leasing announced it had acquired two companies in Norway, Leasepartner AS and Leasemaker AS, which CSI said it would merge into a new Oslo-based entity. At the time, Kenneth Mitsem and David Rognstad were named joint operations managers of the merged Oslo unit.

CSI Leasing now has leasing subsidiaries in 11 European countries and serves customers in more than 50 countries globally.

