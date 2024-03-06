In a strategic move to meet the rising demand for supply chain finance in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Crédit Agricole CIB has partnered with Demica, a supply chain finance FinTech.
The collaboration brings forth the newly launched Optim Receivables and Supply Chain Finance (RSF) platform, providing a white-label solution to cater to diverse client needs in APAC.
Crédit Agricole CIB’s objective is to enhance client services through digitalisation, and the Optim RSF Platform plays a pivotal role in this initiative by improving automation and minimising operational risks.
Through this alliance, clients can optimise their working capital requirements using the comprehensive digital platform, addressing global receivables and supply chain finance needs. The platform’s capabilities extend to accessing financing for invoices in various currencies and handling large volumes seamlessly.
Demica, a provider of supply chain finance products targeted at banks, enables white-label solutions that can be configured according to customer requirements.
Implemented within a year, the collaboration involved the development of direct interfaces between Crédit Agricole CIB’s back-office systems and the Demica Platform. These interfaces cover aspects such as interest and FX rates, a bespoke payment interface, and tailored funding reports.
Laurent Proutière, Head of International Trade and Transaction Banking in Asia-Pacific at Crédit Agricole CIB, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “It is consistent with our strategy to leverage the fintech ecosystem to develop our value proposition and will be instrumental in continuing to support our clients in unlocking working capital tied up in their supply chain across the region.”
Maurice Benisty, Demica’s Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the development’s significance, stating, “This exciting development extends our supply chain finance platform to more businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling them to optimize their working capital and support business growth.”