Compass Business Finance makes appointments to expand operations

(Left to right) Matt Darlow, Mark Nelson and Premil Mathews. Credit: Compass Business Finance.

Compass Business Finance has made a series of appointments as it expands operations across multiple sectors as a specialist finance provider.

Ed Harris, who has been appointed as the financial specialist, will be focusing on construction.

Harris’ counterpart, Matt Darlow has joined Compass where he will be specialising in engineering,

Both the appointees bring experience with other financial providers and will be working in customer-relationship management roles.

Premil Mathews, a software developer, is the third recruit who will be handling software projects that have been run by Compass, such as the new CRM and proposal management system, besides a leasing system and the integration of eDocs.

Mathews will also be building integration and apps for Compass’ customer and partner agencies.

Lucy Lawrence is the fourth new addition to Compass’ team as a team administrator, who will be providing customer support across all areas of business.

Compass Business Finance director Mark Nelson said: “Having the right software, systems and support teams in place is imperative to back up and underpin the personal interactions we have with our customers across so many different sectors.

“With the business continuing to grow, we recognise the importance of having experienced teams and effective structures in place to support the existing business and keep the momentum going into the future. We welcome these new appointments – our team are the backbone of our success.”