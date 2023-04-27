Rob Lee-Davey has been appointed as finance director for Compass Business Finance, one of the largest privately-owned independent finance companies in the UK.

A qualified chartered accountant, Lee-Davey has previous experience as a corporate finance director, primarily dealing with due diligence on company investments and fund raises.

In 2015, he moved across to industry, joining ID&C Wristbands where he was group finance director, helping lead the company into the US market. Following the sale of ID&C to CCL Industries, Lee-Davey moved into a wider group role.

Lee-Davey said: “I look forward to helping the business to become an even stronger organisation and to grow and scale. I really value the personal approach to face-to-face interaction in Compass’ smart, modern offices.

I also welcome the opportunity to re-connect and grow my investor network as an important part of my role.”

Mark Nelson, director of Compass Business Finance, said: “‘[Lee-Davey’s] experience and expertise will help us to drive our strategy forward and deliver on our growth objectives.

Overseeing the financial management of our business, he’ll ensure we are positioned to continue innovating and supporting our markets.”

Julie Swanepoel promoted to head of finance

In another appointment as part of the growth strategy, Julie Swanepoel has been promoted to head of finance and business support for Compass. Swanepoel will play an integral role in the finance team whilst also ensuring the company’s business support team can continue to provide […] service to all customers and partners.

Compass specialises in manufacturing, professions and renewables finance sectors and has relationships with a variety of funders.

How structured finance helped a Scottish company complete an MBO