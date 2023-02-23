Global sales of combine harvesters are forecasted to increase at 3.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next ten years to reach US$74.5bn by 2033, according to Fact.MR.

In 2023, the global combine harvester market is expected to be US$51.2bn.

The Europe market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Combine harvesters combine operations such as reaping, threshing, gathering, and winnowing to create a one-stop solution for farmers, as such, they improve productivity, efficiency, and profitability for farmers and hence are expected to witness a steady hike in demand on a global level.

Portable combine harvesters, wheat harvesters, rice harvester-machines, and maize combine harvesters are some of the popular products in the marketplace.

Competitive landscape

Top combine harvester manufacturers are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to improve the productivity of machines and offer advanced harvesting solutions for farmers.

In January 2023, John Deere, a US-based manufacturer of agricultural machinery announced that it was offering HarvestLab 3000 Grain Sensing option for its S700 series combine harvesters from 2018 or newer. The grain sensing option allows continuous monitoring of starch, oil, and protein values in canola, wheat, and barley as the combine harvests grains. Through this farmers can precisely log harvest information to optimize their farming technique.

Other combine harvester suppliers are also investing in the expansion of their production capacity to maximise sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In November 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra’s farm equipment sector inaugurated its first dedicated machinery (non-tractor) plant in Madhya Pradesh, India. The plant has a capacity of manufacturing nearly 1200 combine harvesters per year and is spread across 23 acres in the city of Pithampur.

