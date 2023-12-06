CODIX, a global software provider, has entered a strategic partnership with Lenvi, a fintech specialising in B2B consumer and commercial lending software and solutions.
This collaboration aims to empower finance firms and fintech companies in identifying fraud trends and meeting compliance requirements. By integrating Lenvi’s Riskfactor into CODIX’s commercial finance solution, iMX, the goal is to enhance effective risk management for over 50,000 iMX users across 50 countries.
This partnership grants CODIX’s clients which already have access to Riskfactor, a comprehensive risk management toolkit, utilised by 90% of the UK market. The integration of iMX with Riskfactor enables users to detect fraud by conducting thorough risk profiling of each client and debtor.
The software leverages data and sophisticated fraud analytics to identify trends, introducing a risk-based monitoring approach that directs user attention to urgent issues through Riskfactor-analyzed work lists.
CODIX’s iMX solution is an event-driven management system for the commercial finance and collection markets, supporting its users for functions such as accounts receivable financing, factoring, credit insurance, leasing, collections (early, late, and legal).
Riskfactor is Lenvi’s risk management software, using risk metrics to boost operational efficiency for businesses. According to a statement by the comapny, the software has over 90% of the market share in the UK and a significant presence in continental Europe, where it has been active since 2007.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Richard Carter, CEO of Lenvi, expressed his excitement: “We are extremely proud to have joined forces with CODIX and excited to unveil our new strategic partnership. Through harnessing our joint expertise and quality technology we will offer CODIX clients enhanced risk management through our comprehensive risk profiling of every client and debtor”.
Laurent Tabouelle, CODIX Group COO, shared his enthusiasm: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Lenvi. I believe that this collaboration holds tremendous potential to enhance the added value we provide to our shared clients. Through a bi-directional integration and strengthened global collaboration, both of our companies are now poised to deliver an even higher level of services and innovation. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the synergy and the continued progress of this joint initiative.”