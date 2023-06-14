Close Brothers Asset Finance announced it has appointed three new sales members to its construction team.

Andrew Boase, area sales manager, has over five years of experience in the construction and recycling sector, having previously worked for funders of SMEs in the UK. He will be covering the M25/M4 corridor, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Steve Tomsett has spent over 30 years in the construction plant machinery sector, including as a construction plant engineer and workshop manager before selling construction plant machinery and associated attachments. Tomsett will be responsible for South Wales.

Olive Weston joins the team as a trainee area sales manager. Weston – who is new to asset finance – has previously worked in hospitality and is another example of our approach to developing talent, regardless of background or experience.

Jamie Sutherland, construction team sales director, said: “The team is growing strongly after another great year for Construction and the wider Industrial Division.

“I’m delighted to be getting a group of this calibre on board, which demonstrates just how seriously we are taking this sector by helping our SME customers grow and thrive, in spite of the many headwinds they are facing.”

