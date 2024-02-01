Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Transport team has bolstered its presence in South Wales by welcoming Ian Wright as the new Area Sales Manager.
In his role, Wright will play a pivotal part in advancing the team’s growth initiatives in the region, according to a press release.
With a career spanning 25 years, his experience extends to assisting companies in acquiring new assets and aiding those seeking to unlock capital tied up in existing assets for future growth. Wright began his finance career with Lombard NatWest Commercial Services in 1990 and later transitioned to asset finance in 1993, gaining expertise with computer hardware financer Comdisco Inc.
In a statement, he said: “I am always looking to work with new customers with whom to build long-lasting beneficial relationships.”
Andrew Buswell, Sales Director for Close Brothers Asset Finance‘s Transport division, highlighted the strategic importance of Ian Wright’s appointment. “Wales is a real growth area for us, and I’m delighted to have someone of Ian’s experience and calibre on the team.” He said that being Wales-born and bred, Ian Wright brings a deep understanding of the local business landscape and is poised to connect effectively with customers.
“Ian is a big believer in Welsh businesses and understands that, given the right support, they can reach new heights,” added Andrew Buswell, emphasising the value Ian Wright brings to the team’s objectives in South Wales.
