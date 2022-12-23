CHG-MERIDIAN chief sales officer Daniel Welzer. Credit: CHG-MERIDIAN Group.

CHG-MERIDIAN, a German technology manager and financing company, has appointed Daniel Welzer to the board of management in the role of chief sales officer (CSO).

Welzer, whose appointment will take effect on 1 January 2023, succeeds Frank Kottmann, who decided at the end of last year to leave following a decade of service.

He was appointed as the company’s chief representative of sales in October 2021, and in his capacity as sales director international, he was in charge of important sales divisions in Europe and abroad.

Welzer joined CHG-MERIDIAN from Wüstenrot & Württembergische, where he held a sales management role,

While at Wüstenrot & Württembergische, he oversaw sales teams, digitisation projects, and several group business units, including brandpool and Adam Riese.

He was also a member of the management board and a managing director at Wüstenrot & Württembergische.

Before his time at Wüstenrot & Württembergische, Welzer worked in customer relationship management and analytics at Teradata and had several senior management and international sales positions within the Bertelsmann Group, including at Arvato and Prinovis.

CHG-MERIDIAN supervisory board chairman Jürgen Mossakowski said: “We have now gained another highly experienced executive with an international profile for the role of chief sales officer. Daniel Welzer is a great addition to our board of management and will provide new impetus for our continuing success.”

CHG-MERIDIAN chairman of the board of management Mathias Wagner said: “His extensive experience in managing sales teams and digital sales processes will help us to continue to successfully generate further growth and transform the company.”