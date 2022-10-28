CHG-MERIDIAN acquires OPC Asset Solutions

CHG-MERIDIAN Group chairman of board of management Dr. Mathias Wagner. Credit: CHG-MERIDIAN Group.

CHG-MERIDIAN has acquired Mumbai, India-based asset lifecycle manager OPC Asset Solutions.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is part of CHG-MERIDIAN Group’s strategy on growth, internationalisation and sustainability.

Just as CHG-MERIDIAN, OPC Asset Solutions specialises in asset lifecycle management including long-term leasing of industrial, IT and healthcare equipment for B2B customers.

Furthermore, this non-captive company’s business approach is based on the sustainable principles of the circular economy.

Set up in 2005, OPC Asset Solutions employs around 50 people.

It supports a range of local and international customers in India.

CHG-MERIDIAN Group chairman of board of management Dr. Mathias Wagner said: “Current customer requirements, the appeal of the Indian market, and the very strong fit between the two business models means that this transaction offers a great deal of growth potential for us.

OPC Asset Solutions managing director R Venkatesan said: “As a new member of CHG-MERIDIAN Group, we will benefit from a number of synergies and an instant global footprint that will allow us to meet our customers’ needs.

With this deal, CHG-MERIDIAN will be able to address the increasing importance of offering services to international customers.

The transaction will help the company tap the growth potential of India, a consistently fast-growing market.

According to CHG-MERIDIAN, attractive economic growth and rising digitalisation levels continue to hold vast potential for usage models based on effective asset lifecycle management.

Based in Germany, CHG-MERIDIAN has presence in 29 countries.