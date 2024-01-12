Premier Asset Finance has appointed Allan Chalmers as the Business Development Manager, focusing on the North of Scotland.
Chalmers has over 15 years of experience in business development and relationship management, including the last seven years as a Senior Relationship Manager at Lombard, working with SME and corporate clients across the North of Scotland. His previous roles at RBS and Shawbrook further highlight his extensive experience.
In his new position at Premier Asset Finance, Chalmers will be responsible for supporting an existing portfolio of clients in the North of Scotland while also onboarding new clients. He will report directly to Ken McKeating, the Managing Director of Premier Asset Finance.
Ken McKeating, Premier Asset Finance Managing Director, said: “We are delighted that Allan has chosen to join the Premier team and bring his experience and enthusiasm to the business. Both Allan and I are excited by the huge potential for growth in this area and we look forward to working together to bring these opportunities to life and help SMEs access the funding they need to grow their businesses.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData