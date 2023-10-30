Opportunities exist for wealth managers to contextualise money management services using IoT devices, but this has been largely unexplored. Image: Blue Planet Studio via Shutterstock.

DLL, a provider of asset-based financial solutions, today announced the appointment of Grégory Raison to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the DLL Executive Board effective October 4, 2023.

Raison joins DLL from BNP Paribas, where he was Chief Financial Officer for International Retail Banking responsible for coordination and management of the Finance, Data and ALM (Asset and Liability Management) departments of BNP Paribas retail banking entities outside the eurozone.

He is a multicultural, seasoned financial executive with extensive international experience. At BNP Paribas, Raison also served as CFO for UKRSIBBANK in Kiev. Prior to that he held various positions at Fortis where he functioned as deputy CFO at Fortis Bank Turkey and as Head of Finance for the integration project of Fortis Bank and Turk Ekonomi Bankasi.

He started his professional career at Belgacom in Brussels, after which he had several leadership roles within the Finance domain of Banque Générale du Luxembourg in Luxemburg.

Berry Marttin, Chairman of the DLL Supervisory Board commented: “Both Rabobank and the DLL Supervisory Board are pleased that DLL has found a highly-qualified financial leader to complete the Executive Board and assume management responsibility for DLL’s Finance organization globally.”

Carlo van Kemenade, CEO and Chairman of the DLL Executive Board added: “We are confident that Grégory’s experience, background and personality will be of great added value to DLL and complementary to our Executive Board. We are looking forward to introducing Grégory to the wider organization.”

