Glasgow-based asset finance provider Carrick Asset Finance is celebrating its 5th anniversary, the company said in a press release.

Since its 1st October 2018 launch, the company “has grown into a business employing 18 staff, with a book of over £70m, and have provided nearly £200m of new finance to SMEs of all shapes and sizes across the UK,” the statement said.

“A massive thanks to all our colleagues, funders, brokers and customers for everything you’ve done to help get us to this notable milestone. We’d never have achieved what we have without your support and we’re very grateful for the faith you’ve placed in us, particularly during some of the challenging periods the world has gone through over the last few years,” the company said.

Carrick’s company directors

Martin Stewart has worked in the industry since graduating in 2004 with an accountancy degree. He has been CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) qualified since 2011 and has worked with several major lenders, including Macquarie Group, Lloyds Banking Group, BNP Paribas Fortis and Fortis Lease UK.

Iain Corbett has over 30 years’ experience in the asset finance industry, during which time he has held a variety of sales, credit and senior leadership roles with Haydock, Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank, Fortis Lease UK, and Hitachi Capital Business Finance.

Gary Slavin joined the leasing sector in 2005 and has worked with several major funders including Macquarie Group, Santander UK, BNP Paribas Fortis and Fortis Lease UK.

Gordon MacGregor has worked in the sector for 25 years, holding a variety of senior management positions over that time. For more than half of his fifteen years at RBS Group, he managed Lombard’s activities in the east of Scotland, and has also held key roles at Close Brothers, Clydesdale Bank and Bank of Scotland.

Gerard Moon has over 30 years’ experience in asset finance. He has worked at board level as finance director and chief executive of several lenders and is the former managing director of Macquarie Asset Leasing (UK) and is now Carrick’s Non-Executive Chairman.

Bruce Wood is Carrick’s other non-executive director and has been a partner with law firm Morton Fraser for over 40 years, specialising in asset finance, ABL and invoice finance transactions. The Legal 500 previously described Bruce as ’Mr Asset Finance, Scotland’.