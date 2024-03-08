Capify, an online lender catering to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has announced the appointment of Mike Morris to helm its broker business in the UK, signalling a strategic move to amplify its presence in the market.
Mike brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the finance industry, with a tenure at Funding Circle, where he served as the Head of Business Development, overseeing the lender’s broker network. His track record includes contributions during his time at Close Brothers retail finance.
In his new role, Mike will concentrate on the growth and expansion of Capify’s introducer relationships and enhancing its marketplace offerings.
Mike Morris said: “I’m hugely excited to join Capify to build out its broker programme and exponentially grow this channel for one of the first online SME lenders in the UK market. Capify occupies a vital place in the funding landscape, offering much-needed fast, flexible, and responsible solutions for businesses.”
Morris added: “Our goal is to have an offering for all types of businesses so we can be a one-stop shop for brokers and their clients. I look forward to Capify announcing these new offerings in the near future.”
Capify, established in the UK in 2008, emerged during the global financial crisis, addressing the challenges faced by numerous small and medium-sized businesses in accessing funding from traditional banks.
John Rozenbroek, COO/CFO at Capify, expressed delight in welcoming Mike Morris to the team, highlighting the critical role brokers play in navigating the complex funding landscape for businesses. The appointment underscores Capify’s commitment to introducers and sets the stage for an exciting phase in the company’s ongoing growth.