Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed Sarah Barker to the new role of chief commercial officer.

In her last role as director of relationship banking at The Co-operative Bank, Barker opened new channels including a broker proposition.

Prior to The Co-operative Bank, she spent around 13 years at Lloyds Banking Group in a number of roles, including business planning, client propositions and deal management.

Cambridge & Counties Bank’s asset finance business increased 31% to £71 million in 2022. Finance for the purchase of classic cars and sports vehicles through hire purchase and finance lease products increased 17% to £42 million.

Barker said: “The bank is very well positioned to take further market share and I look forward to helping Cambridge & Counties achieve its ambitions.”

Donald Kerr, CEO at Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “Sarah is a highly impressive individual, and it’s great to have someone of her calibre join the team. She has very strong ideas on how to build the bank going forward and her passion for SME banking is very clear.”

