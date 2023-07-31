The Broker Hub, an aggregate service of market analysis, client management and compliance advice, has announced its launch.

The business aims to work with finance professionals while serving the needs of UK SMEs in an effort to provide a centralised hub of support resources.

The Broker hub currently works with commercial brokers but is looking to build out its joint ventures to include generalist business finance brokers, asset finance specialists and, in the future, regulated broker activity such as commercial mortgage brokers

It will provide brokers with technology, support services and mentoring, including:

Centralised client management: managing client profiles, portfolios, and transactions in one location.

Market analysis: access market data, analytics, and customisable reports.

Communication and collaboration tools: communicate with clients.

Compliance and security: implement security measures and adhere to regulatory requirements with compliance tools.

Extensive lender panel: Providing brokers with a panel of lenders to submit proposals to.

Starter loan: an up-to-£50,000 loan can be provided to help brokers establish themselves in the initial stages of their business journey.

Philip White, CEO of Broker Hub, said: “We have created a solution that empowers brokers to thrive in an increasingly competitive and digital marketplace.

“The Broker Hub will provide brokers with all the technological, administrative and mentoring support and tools they need to manage their businesses [and] connect with clients.”

The company said that business funding specialists Thrive Commercial Finance and Aston Commercial Finance are using the service and working with funders.

