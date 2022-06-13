BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions appoints sustainability executive

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, a European provider of professional equipment finance, has appointed Andrey Maramzine as chief sustainability officer.

Andrey Maramzine

In his new role, Andrey joins the executive committee of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and reports to Isabelle Loc, CEO of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.

As the CSO, Andrey will be responsible for building, deploying and promoting BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions’ sustainability strategy. His mission will be to accelerate and streamline the existing sustainability initiatives while developing additional structural actions in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.

“Integrating sustainability in all aspects of our business and supporting our clients and partners in their energy transition and increasing their positive impact is a top priority for the BNP Paribas Group and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.

The creation of the CSO role is a testament to its strategic importance for our business and Andrey with his leadership and skill set will accelerate our ambitions.”, said Isabelle Loc.

Andrey first joined BNP Paribas in 2005. Since November 2018, he has been an equity and investment financial analyst with ESG expertise within the economics and strategy research department of CIB Global Markets. Andrey studied at HEC Paris and Sciences-Po Paris.

