On 30 April, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and Same Deutz-Fahr (SDF) marked a milestone anniversary as they celebrated a 25-year partnership. The partnership has been instrumental in driving the continued evolution of the agricultural sector through the formation of SDF Finance in 1998.

From the start, SDF Finance has provided funding for the agricultural industry.

Today, the geographical scope of the SDF Finance program has expanded, operating in 22 markets. The program offers sales support and financing for manufacturers, its dealer network, and the customer.

The partnership between the funder, manufacturer, and dealer has been effective in giving the customer access to appropriate equipment and financing. This collaboration has helped SDF Finance to keep pace with evolving customer demands and changing market needs.

Pascal Layan, deputy CEO for BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions said, “We are incredibly proud of this milestone anniversary with one of the key players in agriculture equipment manufacturing.

“We enable SDF and its dealers to offer customers access to […] equipment which helps to drive their businesses forward sustainably and realize their growth potential.”

Alessandro Maritano, chief commercial officer of SDF stated “Sharing a common business ethos is one of the keys to the success of this partnership between SDF and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.

“Furthermore, facilitating access to new technologies and sustainable innovation is strong leverage to deliver [financing] to SDF dealers and customers. Having BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions as a solid worldwide financial partner has been, and will continue to be, a strong asset to shape the future growth of SDF in the agriculture industry.”

