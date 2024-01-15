Vineesh Madaan (MD) and Phillip Bennett (CEO) cutting ribbon.

Bluestone Leasing, an independent UK commercial finance brokerage, has marked a milestone with the launch of its end-to-end finance platform today, the Bluestone portal.

The occasion also coincides with the company’s most extensive rebranding initiative in its 27-year history, introducing a new name, website, and branding.

The rebranding, showcased on the new website https://www.bluestone.app/, was unveiled through a multichannel marketing campaign, updated internal and external signage, and an internal launch party held at the Bluestone head office in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Organisers said the transformation reflects the evolution of Bluestone Leasing since its establishment in 1996, when it operated with fewer than 10 staff members, primarily focusing on arranging asset finance for businesses investing in technology.

Presently, with a team of 50, the company offers bespoke commercial finance solutions to organisations across the UK.

According to a press release, central to this transformative journey is the introduction of the Bluestone portal, an end-to-end finance platform designed to empower UK businesses and their customers. The platform facilitates the entire finance process, from obtaining quotes to application submission, decision-making, e-signing of documents, and tracking application progress.

Key features of the Bluestone portal include:

Instant and accurate finance quotations: By interfacing with Companies House and third-party credit scoring data, the portal provides instantaneous and accurate finance quotations aligned with the applicant’s credit score. Streamlined application process: The portal utilises harvested data and innovative automated technology to streamline the underwriting and decision-making process, often leading to instant acceptances. Identity verification and anti-money laundering checks: The platform ensures the verification of customer identity, as well as the assets and suppliers involved while conducting essential anti-money laundering checks. Efficient document management: Customers can easily upload, generate, and download relevant documentation, enabling a swift transition from obtaining a quote to e-signing documents and requesting payment within as little as an hour. Comprehensive review and compliance: A dedicated team at Bluestone conducts thorough reviews and final checks before releasing funds, ensuring compliance with all necessary standards.

Phillip Bennett, CEO of Bluestone, said: “In such a testing economic climate, commercial finance solutions can be a vital tool in an organisation’s growth strategy.”

He also highlighted the platform’s role in enabling businesses to manage their capital effectively. He added: “The rebrand reflects that for some time Bluestone has been much more than a pure asset finance broker, providing a platform for the continued development and growth of UK businesses through a range of different and often bespoke finance solutions.”

Bluestone’s MD, Vineesh Madaan, said: “In the beginning, there was a phone and a lot of searching through Yellow Pages (not sure how many people still remember those) as leasing was not widely used, especially in the technology sector. Over the years the business has developed into a mature, well established, and respected finance company, and for a while now we have been offering much more than just leasing.”

