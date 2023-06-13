A UK independent invoice financier, Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Colin Johnson as corporate manager of Corporate North as it continues to grow its support for SMEs and their advisors across the North of England and Scotland.

Johnson joins BFS with more than 34 years of experience in the financial services sector, having most recently held the position of Head of Corporate Sales at Novuna Business Finance.

Commenting on Johnson’s appointment, Daniel Williams, regional head of Corporate North said: “Colin has a wealth of experience across Invoice Finance, Working Capital and Asset Based Lending, and is perfectly placed to drive forward our business and sales strategies, as we continue to enhance our corporate finance capabilities in the North of England and Scotland.”

Based in Manchester, Johnson will join a team to develop transactions for SMEs with turnover up to £100m supporting a range of funding requirements including working capital and cashflow, growth and expansion, MBIs and MBOs, refinancing, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions.

Johnson said: “With over 30 years’ experience supporting small businesses, this new role is a great opportunity to shape the future success of a business that I’ve always admired. My existing knowledge will be invaluable to the team, as we continue to expand our offering and product portfolio.”

BFS supports nearly 8,500 SME clients globally through its invoice finance and asset finance funding.

Johnson added: “It’s great to be joining at a time when Bibby Financial Services has such breadth and depth to its SME funding capabilities. Following our successful securitisation deal at the end of 2022, BFS has a total funding capacity of more than £1.3bn so we are in a fantastic position to support new and existing clients, helping them to grow and thrive.

“I am looking forward to working with my existing intermediary contacts, as well as continuing to grow my network throughout the North of England and Scotland, to bolster BFS’s support for SMEs.”

Leasing Foundation to host innovation initiative breakfast