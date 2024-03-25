Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has announced the recruitment of two sales professionals to its growing team, enhancing its efforts to bolster support for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Graham Leaney and Mike Stevens have joined the South West region team, aiming to assist BFS in serving customers, fostering relationships with introducers, and facilitating SMEs’ access to essential funding for business development.
Stephen Hand, UK Sales Director at BFS, said: “Bringing them both on board will enable us to continue supporting SMEs with our compelling proposition and a risk appetite that allows us to say yes when others say no,” Hand added. He highlighted the significance of Leaney and Stevens’ arrival in fortifying BFS’s presence in the South West region and anticipated their positive impact on the company’s operations.
Graham Leaney assumes the role of Corporate Manager, specialising in loans ranging from £1 million to £15 million. He expressed eagerness to assist businesses across the South West by leveraging his extensive experience and nurturing relationships with clients.
Mike Stevens, assuming the role of Business Development Manager, brings 13 years of experience in banking, finance, and technology sectors to BFS. Previously serving as Regional Sales Director for Optimum SME Finance, Stevens played a pivotal role in supporting small businesses amidst challenging market conditions. He expressed his excitement about joining BFS, praising its culture and expressing a strong sense of belonging to the BFS family.
BFS, the UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider, serves nearly 9,000 SME clients globally through its invoice finance and asset finance solutions.
