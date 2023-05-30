The asset finance division of Bibby Financial Services (BFS), has announced a new senior hire. This latest appointment follows a series of hires across the team, announced in February of this year.

With 15 years of experience in the financial services sector, Martin Bugden joins Bibby Asset Finance as senior business development manager from his previous role at PCF Bank.

Sean Taylor, head of national broker sales at Bibby Asset Finance said: ‘We’ve made great inroads into our growth strategy so far in 2023 and we’re delighted to be expanding our team to match the needs of our now much larger client base.

“As we continue in our growth mode, we’re in a prime position to support the UK’s small and medium-sized businesses with their asset finance needs, and helping these businesses survive – and thrive – is our utmost priority.’

Budgen will support and develop asset finance transactions with brokers throughout the South East.

Sean Taylor, head of national broker sales, Bibby Asset Finance added: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Martin to the team. Bibby Asset Finance is experiencing a really exciting time, and his hire is a testament to our ambition and growth trajectory. Martin brings valuable experience working with both brokers and sales teams, and I look forward to seeing what we achieve in the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Martin Bugden, senior business development manager at Bibby Asset Finance commented: “Bibby Asset Finance is going from strength to strength, and I am thrilled to be joining this exceptional team on its growth journey.

“I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience of the asset finance market, and working with the valued broker network to support SMEs in what promises to be an exciting time at BFS.”

