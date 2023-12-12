International SME financier Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has announced a partnership with Alfa for its preconfigured technology platform for asset finance, Alfa Start.
Both Bibby Asset Finance and BFS Marine Finance divisions will fully migrate to the system over the coming months. The project uses configuration and documentation that is fundamental to the Alfa Start methodology and is planned to go live in Q1 2024.
Sean Neville, Managing Director at Bibby Asset Finance, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Alfa to enhance the service we provide to clients. Alfa Start is widely regarded as the “gold standard” within the industry and, once fully embedded, the platform will reduce manual processing allowing our teams to spend more time delivering value for our clients, brokers, vendors and business partners.”
James Cooper, CTO of BFS added: “Alfa Start is a key part of our technology roadmap and our BFS 4.0 strategy, which aims to enhance our experience for colleagues, clients and business partners alike. We’re pleased to partner with Alfa and look forward to the benefits of this partnership in 2024 and beyond.”
Simon Clark, Director of Global Business Development at Alfa, said: “We’re delighted to support Bibby Financial Services by providing the platform to enable their growth strategy.
“Alfa Start’s SaaS capabilities and Alfa Systems’ flexible nature are especially valuable to already successful businesses like BFS who are looking to enhance the way they support customers and internal teams.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“17 hours” to save climate conference as UAE publishes new COP28 outcome