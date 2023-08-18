Esi Eshun OBE Image Credit: British Business Bank

The British Business Bank has appointed Esi Eshun OBE as its new General Counsel and Company Secretary, effective from November 2023.

Esi joins the British Business Bank from UK Export Finance, the UK’s export credit agency and a government department. In recent months, Esi has been the Interim Director of Business Group with oversight of the department’s underwriting, origination, marketing, and communications, and also a member of its Executive Committee.

Her substantive role at UK Export Finance is Director of Legal & Compliance, which has given her strong experience across a wide range of legal matters – including transactions, combatting fraud and corruption, and both private and public law litigation. Esi is one of the most senior lawyers in the public sector.

Esi began her career in law at Simmons and Simmons and in addition to her legal qualifications, holds a masters level degree in Geological Sciences from Exeter College, University of Oxford.

Esi Eshun said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the legal and company secretary functions at the British Business Bank and partner with the CEO and Executive team. I look forward to joining the legal team, working with the business to optimise support for smaller businesses and deliver the Bank’s goals of driving sustainable growth, backing innovation and unlocking potential, whilst working to build the modern, green economy.”

Louis Taylor, CEO, British Business Bank said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Esi as our new General Counsel and Company Secretary. As one of the most senior and respected lawyers in government, and with a really strong business sense, Esi brings a wealth of relevant experience to the British Business Bank, and I look forward to working with her as a key member of our Senior Leadership Team and Executive Committee.”

Esi succeeds the Bank’s former General Counsel and Company Secretary, Elizabeth O’Neill who left the Bank in July.