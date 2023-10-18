The primary reasons for exclusion by Swedbank and Danske Bank are climate-related. Credit: golero via Getty Images.

In a recently published report, Fitch Ratings has highlighted that Europe’s largest banks are well-positioned to navigate the current muted economic outlook and potential risk areas, thanks to their robust performance in the first half of 2023.

The ability to sustain strong revenues amidst a more competitive economic landscape will be a crucial factor in absorbing increased operating and funding costs, along with a rise in loan-impairment charges (LICs) expected in the second half of 2023 and throughout 2024.

Most of the 20 major banks assessed in Fitch’s latest quarterly credit tracker have reported operating profit/risk-weighted asset ratios for the first half of 2023 that significantly exceed their averages from 2019 to 2022.

This positive performance is attributed to the favourable repricing of assets in response to higher interest rates, outpacing the increase in funding costs. However, exceptions include French banks, which experienced more rapid growth in deposit costs due to regulated savings practices, and UBS, which faced challenges related to the integration of Credit Suisse.

While these banks are expected to continue benefiting from elevated interest rates in the second half of 2023 and throughout 2024, it is unlikely that net interest margins will see significant further expansion. This is due to factors such as rising pass-through rates, a gradual decline in customer deposits across the sector, peaking policy rates, slower loan growth, and less optimistic macroeconomic projections.

Fitch notes that the banks have managed to maintain relatively stable asset quality metrics, as the effects of monetary tightening on the real economy take time to materialize. Their median ratio of impaired loans stood at 2.4% at the close of June 2023, with higher ratios of 3% to 4% observed for banks located in southern Europe or those exposed to emerging markets.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

While some decline in asset quality is anticipated for the second half of 2023 and 2024, particularly in SME lending, consumer finance, and commercial real estate portfolios, Fitch expects only a modest increase in unemployment. This expectation should help support asset quality, and it is anticipated that the banks’ average LIC will remain relatively low compared to historical averages.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up