Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL), a subsidiary of Arbuthnot Latham, has appointed Vincent Walker as Director, Business Development, covering London and the South East.
In his new role, Vincent will continue to service his established network in identifying asset-based lending opportunities across the region, further bolstering ACABL’s presence in the South East.
Vincent joins ACABL from Secure Trust Bank, where he was a Regional Sales Director, working with business owners and private equity sponsors, supporting their business growth and liquidity needs through asset-based lending products.
Commenting on his new role, Vincent said: “I am delighted to have joined Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending and the wider Arbuthnot Latham family. I look forward to strengthening the Arbuthnot name in the asset-based lending space within the region and showcasing Arbuthnot Latham’s various solutions to my network.”
Andrew Rutherford, Commercial Director at Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending added: “Vincent’s experience and approach is exactly what is needed to match our ambitions for the London and South East region. We have won a number of South East-based awards, so our commitment and capability for the region is stronger than ever and we want to continue to build on that momentum.”
