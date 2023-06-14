Total asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) grew in April 2023 by 12% compared with the same month in 2022, according to new figures released by the FLA.

In the first four months of 2023, new business was 13% higher than in the same period in 2022, the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) said.

Business new car finance and business equipment finance sectors reported new business up in April by 48% and 13% respectively, compared with the same month in 2022. The commercial vehicle finance and plant and machinery finance sectors reported falls in new business of 2% and 6% respectively, over the same period.

FLA April 2023

Geraldine Kilkelly, director of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “The asset finance market reported a year of sustained monthly new business growth in April supported by continued strong growth in the business new car finance sector. Annual new business in April 2023 at £35.3 billion was only 1% lower than the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

“Asset finance supports business investment across all major industry sectors and business size. New business provided to larger businesses grew by 27% in April 2023, to the manufacturing sector increased by 30%, and to the services sector grew by 11%, compared with April 2022.”