L-R: Bournemouth player Marcos Senesi with Grant Law, Marketing Director, Asset Alliance Group, and the club’s Commercial Director, Rob Mitchell, at the sponsorship announcement.

Asset Alliance Group, a commercial vehicle specialist, has entered into a two-year sponsorship agreement with Premier League football club AFC Bournemouth.

This marks the first-ever partnership between Asset Alliance Group and a Premier League team, solidifying their presence in the world of top-tier football.

As an Official Partner of AFC Bournemouth, Asset Alliance Group’s sponsorship deal encompasses prominent LED advertising placements and various other sponsorship rights at the renowned Vitality Stadium. The partnership was officially inaugurated at the recent home match against Nottingham Forest.

Grant Law, Marketing Director of Asset Alliance Group, expressed enthusiasm about the significant collaboration, emphasising its strategic alignment with the company’s 2024 growth plans.

Law said: “This is a fantastic partnership for our business and comes at an exciting time in our 2024 growth strategy. We’re relishing the opportunity to work with the club to support their ambitions on and off the field. Aligning with an established and growing Premier League club will only bolster Asset Alliance Group’s burgeoning reputation in the UK transport industry.”

AFC Bournemouth’s Commercial Director, Rob Mitchell, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Asset Alliance Group as an Official Partner of the club. We’re looking forward to working closely with the company and developing a strong partnership over the next two years. They are an organization that shares our ambition for success, and it’s great to have them on board.”

Asset Alliance Group joins the ranks of four other second-tier sponsors for AFC Bournemouth, complementing the club’s two principal partners and additional support from 10 corporate supporters and suppliers.

This sponsorship deal follows closely on the heels of Asset Alliance Group’s recent introduction of a new bus and coach rental offering and the establishment of a fourth sales depot at Trafford Park in Manchester.

These strategic moves are integral to the company’s ambitious growth plans for 2024, reinforcing its position as a key player in the UK transport industry.

