Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL) has provided a £2m funding facility to support the acquisition of Cooper Drainage Supplies Ltd by Threesixty Investments in a retirement sale.
This recent support by ACABL marks the fourth transaction funded by the lender for the investment group, with previous acquisitions including Summit Engineering, Pen Cutting Tools, and Technocover.
In addition to financing the acquisition, the funding package, which includes a combination of receivables financing and a cash flow loan, will enhance working capital to facilitate further growth.
Cooper Drainage Supplies Ltd, established in 1990 by shareholders and directors John and Nicola Cooper, is a specialist distributor of materials to the building, civil engineering, and agricultural sectors. The company has three strategically located sites in Gloucester, Stoke-on-Trent, and Carmarthenshire, supplying plastic drainage pipes, water and sewage pipes, fittings, and civil engineering accessories.
Peter Raybould, Director of Threesixty Investments said: “By combining Arbuthnot’s funds with our equity, we have established a robust financial model for day-one operations. This model will enable us to expand our three existing sites and explore opportunities for a fourth depot in a different location.
In a statement, Arbuthnot said retirement sales “such as this offer a win-win scenario,” allowing sellers to exit while securing the future of the business they have nurtured. Cooper Drainage Supplies’ commitment to preserving the company’s legacy, treating employees well, and upholding the brand’s integrity aligns perfectly with our core values. It is about more than just acquiring a business – it is about ensuring it remains in capable hands and continues to thrive.”
Andrew Rutherford, Commercial Director, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, said: “There is a growing trend toward retirement sales, which represents a significant opportunity for acquisitive groups like Threesixty Investments. We look forward to potential opportunities to partner with Peter and his team on future acquisitions.”